Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $306.36

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $306.36 and last traded at $306.12, with a volume of 4521 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $302.72.

PSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.20.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.09.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 373.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 62.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

