PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by III Capital Management

III Capital Management boosted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. III Capital Management’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,374,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,016 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PulteGroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,431,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,305,000 after acquiring an additional 181,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,736,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,203,000 after purchasing an additional 123,658 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 963,338 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $137,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,385. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.43 and a 1-year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

