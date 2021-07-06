Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CEO Sells $47,134.88 in Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $47,134.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PBYI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.70. 545,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,481. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 318.22%. The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 191.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

