Pundi X[new] Hits One Day Trading Volume of $33.10 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00003370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $296.95 million and $33.10 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X[new] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00046478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00134663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00166410 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,951.38 or 0.99600949 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.55 or 0.00949168 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X[new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X[new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.