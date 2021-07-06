PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.500-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.70 billion-$8.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.02 billion.PVH also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.150-$1.180 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PVH from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.80.

NYSE:PVH opened at $109.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.07. PVH has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.37.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PVH will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $409,136.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,604 shares of company stock worth $1,610,319. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

