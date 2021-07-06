PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.150-$1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.500-$6.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $109.34 on Tuesday. PVH has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.37.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PVH will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PVH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.80.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $409,136.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $98,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,604 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,319. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

