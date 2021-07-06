PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Get PZ Cussons alerts:

Shares of PZC stock traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 259 ($3.38). The company had a trading volume of 506,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,094. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 251.84. PZ Cussons has a 52-week low of GBX 181 ($2.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 290.70 ($3.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 287.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43.

In other PZ Cussons news, insider Jitesh Himatlal Sodha purchased 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of £54,834 ($71,640.97).

PZ Cussons Company Profile

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.