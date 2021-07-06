Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Acquired by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Q2 worth $19,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 523,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at $2,425,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Q2 by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Q2 by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 20,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.64. 4,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,292. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.52 and a 52-week high of $148.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.12. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.14 and a beta of 1.53.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $116.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $47,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,401.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,931,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,644 shares of company stock worth $4,039,943. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

