Qbao (QBT) Price Hits $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 6th. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $212,346.10 and $30,304.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qbao coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Qbao has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000038 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qbao Coin Profile

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cubits is a PoW/Hi-PoS cryptocurrency with a APY of 300% in staking rewards. The PoW stage is over. “

Qbao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.