QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.96.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $142.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $87.51 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

