QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,289 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 9,214 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $142.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $87.51 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $160.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.