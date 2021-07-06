Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $16.43 million and $28,737.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,884.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,299.77 or 0.06787034 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $503.77 or 0.01486713 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.78 or 0.00403675 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00159429 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.76 or 0.00639709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.10 or 0.00419361 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007983 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.81 or 0.00338814 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,354,775 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

