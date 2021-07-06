Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il Buys 317,279 Shares

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 317,279 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $4,965,416.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of RAIN stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.56. 493,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,467. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56. Rain Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $23.90.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.23). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rain Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Rain Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

