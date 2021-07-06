Rainicorn Price Hits $0.0134 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $6.06 million and $44,769.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00047934 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00134990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.55 or 0.00168193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,247.19 or 1.00080750 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.58 or 0.00957289 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

