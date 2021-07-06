RAMP (RAMP) Price Hits $0.16

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One RAMP coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000478 BTC on exchanges. RAMP has a market cap of $60.58 million and approximately $6.01 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RAMP has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RAMP alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00060233 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003345 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $325.47 or 0.00945324 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00046219 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,924,783 coins. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.