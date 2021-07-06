Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.47. Rand Capital shares last traded at $18.47, with a volume of 14,800 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.09. The firm has a market cap of $47.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 22.59 and a current ratio of 22.59.

Get Rand Capital alerts:

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rand Capital had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 239.52%. The business had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

Rand Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAND)

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Rand Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.