Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $100.40

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $100.40 and last traded at $100.37, with a volume of 3760 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.68.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RPD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.86.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 39,652 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,370,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,489 shares in the company, valued at $33,531,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $542,113.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,194 shares of company stock valued at $7,897,421. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth $2,380,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth $1,863,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth $1,194,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

