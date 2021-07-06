Rari Governance Token Market Capitalization Achieves $74.74 Million (RGT)

Rari Governance Token (CURRENCY:RGT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. Rari Governance Token has a total market cap of $74.74 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rari Governance Token has traded 62.7% higher against the US dollar. One Rari Governance Token coin can currently be bought for $8.55 or 0.00024666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00060773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00018061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.02 or 0.00948853 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00045988 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Rari Governance Token Coin Profile

RGT is a coin. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,738,118 coins. The official website for Rari Governance Token is rari.capital . Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rari Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@raricapital

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

