Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) Insider Paul Stockton Acquires 8 Shares

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) insider Paul Stockton purchased 8 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,860 ($24.30) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($194.41).

Paul Stockton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Paul Stockton purchased 8 shares of Rathbone Brothers stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,858 ($24.27) per share, for a total transaction of £148.64 ($194.20).

LON RAT opened at GBX 1,880 ($24.56) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,824.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.29. Rathbone Brothers Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,402 ($18.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,952 ($25.50).

RAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,949.14 ($25.47).

About Rathbone Brothers

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

