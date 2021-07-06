Raven Protocol (RAVEN) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $915.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $915.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00047549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00134480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00167655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,054.88 or 0.99795312 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $327.24 or 0.00958941 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,453,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

