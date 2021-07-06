Ravi Vig Sells 12,024 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CEO Ravi Vig sold 12,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $339,557.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ravi Vig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Ravi Vig sold 21,176 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $578,740.08.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Ravi Vig sold 17,019 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $439,600.77.

On Monday, May 24th, Ravi Vig sold 1,100 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $27,511.00.

NASDAQ:ALGM traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.24. 1,133,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,623. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion and a PE ratio of 117.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,310 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,803,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,077,000 after acquiring an additional 953,033 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,719,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,108 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,755,000 after acquiring an additional 449,406 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,187,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,447,000 after acquiring an additional 838,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALGM shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

