Ravi Vig Sells 21,176 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CEO Ravi Vig sold 21,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $578,740.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Ravi Vig also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Ravi Vig sold 12,024 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $339,557.76.
- On Wednesday, May 26th, Ravi Vig sold 17,019 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $439,600.77.
- On Monday, May 24th, Ravi Vig sold 1,100 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $27,511.00.
Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.24. 1,133,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,623. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion and a PE ratio of 117.67.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth $65,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.
ALGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.