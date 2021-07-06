Ravi Vig Sells 21,176 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CEO Ravi Vig sold 21,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $578,740.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ravi Vig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Ravi Vig sold 12,024 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $339,557.76.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Ravi Vig sold 17,019 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $439,600.77.

On Monday, May 24th, Ravi Vig sold 1,100 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $27,511.00.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.24. 1,133,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,623. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion and a PE ratio of 117.67.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth $65,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

ALGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

