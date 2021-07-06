Raydium Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.44 Million (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for $3.65 or 0.00010627 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raydium has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $198.27 million and $5.44 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00047925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00134216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00167171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,299.37 or 0.99986088 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $327.82 or 0.00955622 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,387,780 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

