Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.90.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REAL shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Real Matters to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Real Matters in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total value of C$47,441.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,710,384 shares in the company, valued at C$42,861,741.54. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 65,211 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total value of C$1,090,256.19. Insiders have sold 133,211 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,430 in the last ninety days.

REAL stock traded down C$0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$17.20. 77,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,414. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Real Matters has a 52 week low of C$13.87 and a 52 week high of C$33.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.99. The stock has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 33.94.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

