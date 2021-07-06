Realio Network Trading Up 6.2% Over Last Week (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Realio Network coin can now be bought for about $1.38 or 0.00004036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $9.06 million and $230,407.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Realio Network has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00047783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00134504 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00167167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,131.09 or 0.99844591 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $327.18 or 0.00957106 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

