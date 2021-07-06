RealTract Hits Market Cap of $737,615.67 (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 6th. One RealTract coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RealTract has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. RealTract has a market cap of $737,615.67 and $2,269.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00059740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00018046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.88 or 0.00929890 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00046014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

RealTract Coin Profile

RET is a coin. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 coins. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RealTract is realtract.network . RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

Buying and Selling RealTract

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealTract should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RealTract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

