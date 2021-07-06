Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Wacker Chemie (WCH)

Wacker Chemie (ETR: WCH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/28/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €156.00 ($183.53) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €143.00 ($168.24) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €161.00 ($189.41) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €133.00 ($156.47) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €165.00 ($194.12) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €156.00 ($183.53) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €161.00 ($189.41) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €143.00 ($168.24) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €132.00 ($155.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €148.00 ($174.12) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €161.00 ($189.41) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €148.00 ($174.12) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €143.00 ($168.24) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €131.00 ($154.12) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €126.00 ($148.24) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock traded down €0.85 ($1.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €130.70 ($153.76). 50,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 4.33. Wacker Chemie AG has a 52 week low of €57.78 ($67.98) and a 52 week high of €143.30 ($168.59).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

