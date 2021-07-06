Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SAP (SAP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SAP (ETR: SAP) recently:

7/5/2021 – SAP was given a new €141.00 ($165.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

6/22/2021 – SAP was given a new €135.00 ($158.82) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – SAP was given a new €121.00 ($142.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – SAP was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – SAP was given a new €135.00 ($158.82) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – SAP was given a new €141.00 ($165.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – SAP was given a new €135.00 ($158.82) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – SAP was given a new €141.00 ($165.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – SAP was given a new €121.00 ($142.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – SAP was given a new €141.00 ($165.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – SAP was given a new €141.00 ($165.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – SAP was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – SAP was given a new €122.00 ($143.53) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – SAP was given a new €135.00 ($158.82) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – SAP was given a new €141.00 ($165.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – SAP was given a new €141.00 ($165.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – SAP was given a new €122.00 ($143.53) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – SAP was given a new €121.00 ($142.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

SAP stock traded up €1.40 ($1.65) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €120.30 ($141.53). 1,592,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €116.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. SAP SE has a 52-week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 52-week high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a market cap of $141.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

