Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Price Target Cut to GBX 8,000 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 8,200 ($107.13) to GBX 8,000 ($104.52) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,385 ($109.55) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

RKT stock traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 6,476 ($84.61). The company had a trading volume of 644,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,397. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 6,179 ($80.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05). The company has a market cap of £46.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,433.14.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

