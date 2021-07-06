ReddCoin (RDD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $63,305.00

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $58.34 million and approximately $63,305.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,056.97 or 1.00238398 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00038782 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $488.71 or 0.01438395 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.30 or 0.00407043 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007748 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.96 or 0.00394266 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005972 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010846 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004990 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

