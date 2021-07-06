Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CTO Sells $895,440.00 in Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $895,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bridget Frey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $842,380.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $938,420.00.

NASDAQ RDFN traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.69. 883,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,567.25 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.43. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $35.05 and a 12-month high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $268.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.68 million. Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Redfin by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Redfin by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Redfin by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Redfin by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Redfin by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

