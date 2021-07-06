Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.71.

REG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of REG opened at $64.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $68.40.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $106,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,845.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $128,361.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,197.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,997. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

