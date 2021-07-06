Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 688,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.54% of Organogenesis worth $12,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Organogenesis by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Organogenesis during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $2,296,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Dennis Erani sold 9,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $172,740.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,314,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,936,387.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,221,218 shares of company stock worth $69,166,679. Company insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ORGO. TheStreet lowered Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Organogenesis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

ORGO opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 1.87.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 43.70% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $102.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

