Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $12.21 Million Stock Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 134,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.26% of TTEC worth $12,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the first quarter worth $215,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the first quarter worth $75,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 337,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,813,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $103.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.79 and a 1 year high of $113.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The firm had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 5,908 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $649,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,429. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

