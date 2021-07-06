Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $12.84 Million Stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,356,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101,023 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.20% of Franklin Street Properties worth $12,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSP. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter worth $55,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $574.20 million, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $6.65.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 3.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

