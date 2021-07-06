Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 86,700 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 614.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Watts Water Technologies worth $11,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 162.4% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2,040.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $3,353,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Munish Nanda sold 7,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.85, for a total transaction of $1,070,905.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,515 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,983 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTS opened at $146.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.19 and a 52 week high of $147.82.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.80%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

