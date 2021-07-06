Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 175,171 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,171 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.29% of AdaptHealth worth $12,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AHCO shares. Truist Securities started coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

AHCO opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.02. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of -0.07.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.28). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. AdaptHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.