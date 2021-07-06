Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 56,000 Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 56,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.00% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $11,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 41,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NGVC stock opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $242.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

