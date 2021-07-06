Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 77,500 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.01% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $11,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $55,473.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,073.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PGC shares. TheStreet upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Hovde Group downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

NASDAQ PGC opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $591.83 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.35. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $33.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.43.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.34 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.