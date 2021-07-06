Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (REEC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $25,856.00

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. In the last seven days, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded down 32.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a market cap of $127,614.94 and $25,856.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Renewable Electronic Energy Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00046478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00134663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00166410 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,951.38 or 0.99600949 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $323.55 or 0.00949168 BTC.

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Profile

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 973,125,735 coins and its circulating supply is 369,027,291 coins. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official Twitter account is @reecofficial . The official website for Renewable Electronic Energy Coin is reec.io

Buying and Selling Renewable Electronic Energy Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Renewable Electronic Energy Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Renewable Electronic Energy Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Renewable Electronic Energy Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Renewable Electronic Energy Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.