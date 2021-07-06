Renishaw (LON:RSW) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 5,185 ($67.74). Renishaw shares last traded at GBX 5,060 ($66.11), with a volume of 27,447 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,523.74. The company has a market capitalization of £3.68 billion and a PE ratio of 81.22.

Renishaw Company Profile (LON:RSW)

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

