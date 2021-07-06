Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) by 683,148.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,450 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.50% of Repare Therapeutics worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPTX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,485,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RPTX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.86.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 15,000 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $490,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,990.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,512 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $192,975.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 387,580 shares of company stock worth $13,037,408 over the last three months. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

