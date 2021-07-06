Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.11% of Repligen worth $11,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Repligen by 54.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Repligen by 53.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Repligen by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Shares of RGEN stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.61. The company had a trading volume of 841 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,650. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.94. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $120.12 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 139.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.25.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total transaction of $3,816,786.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,150 shares in the company, valued at $36,364,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $122,325.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,580.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,979 shares of company stock worth $5,434,158. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.