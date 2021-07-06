REPO Price Reaches $0.0629 on Major Exchanges (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0629 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $72,557.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get REPO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00047567 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00134115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00167124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,197.44 or 0.99970533 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $327.21 or 0.00956552 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.