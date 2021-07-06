Repsol’s (REPYY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Repsol in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Repsol in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

REPYY traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.27. The stock had a trading volume of 69,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,245. Repsol has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $13.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repsol will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

