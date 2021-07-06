Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for SFL (SFL)

SFL (NYSE: SFL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/29/2021 – SFL was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda."

6/25/2021 – SFL was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/23/2021 – SFL was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

6/18/2021 – SFL was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/17/2021 – SFL was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock.

6/9/2021 – SFL was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock.

6/8/2021 – SFL was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/1/2021 – SFL was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock.

5/28/2021 – SFL was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/19/2021 – SFL was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/18/2021 – SFL was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2021 – SFL was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

5/13/2021 – SFL had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $8.50 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $975.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. SFL had a negative net margin of 23.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. On average, analysts predict that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SFL during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SFL during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SFL during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in SFL by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SFL during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 25.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

