Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Unitil (UTL)

6/29/2021 – Unitil was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

6/23/2021 – Unitil was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

6/17/2021 – Unitil was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

6/15/2021 – Unitil was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

6/11/2021 – Unitil was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

5/22/2021 – Unitil was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

5/18/2021 – Unitil was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

5/14/2021 – Unitil was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

5/12/2021 – Unitil had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Unitil was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

Shares of NYSE:UTL opened at $53.35 on Tuesday. Unitil Co. has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $59.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $802.38 million, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Unitil had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Unitil’s payout ratio is 70.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Unitil in the 4th quarter valued at $41,989,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Unitil by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,343,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,395,000 after acquiring an additional 91,420 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Unitil in the 1st quarter valued at $3,905,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Unitil by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 65,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unitil by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 63,157 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

