Restore’s (RST) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Restore (LON:RST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RST. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 533 ($6.96) price target on shares of Restore in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.58) price target on shares of Restore in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 533 ($6.96) price target on shares of Restore in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of RST stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Monday, reaching GBX 408 ($5.33). 120,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,967. The stock has a market cap of £557.63 million and a PE ratio of 2,040.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 400.71. Restore has a 1-year low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 450 ($5.88).

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

