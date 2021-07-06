Reviewing 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) and Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU)

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) and Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and Vitru’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 17 Education & Technology Group $198.37 million 3.05 -$205.35 million ($17.12) -0.18 Vitru $100.80 million 3.97 $10.11 million $0.52 33.37

Vitru has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 17 Education & Technology Group. 17 Education & Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vitru, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.7% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of Vitru shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and Vitru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 17 Education & Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Vitru N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group and Vitru, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 17 Education & Technology Group 1 1 0 0 1.50 Vitru 0 1 4 0 2.80

17 Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus target price of $4.15, indicating a potential upside of 31.75%. Vitru has a consensus target price of $16.75, indicating a potential downside of 3.46%. Given 17 Education & Technology Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 17 Education & Technology Group is more favorable than Vitru.

Summary

Vitru beats 17 Education & Technology Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses primarily comprise pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses. The company also offer continuing education courses primarily in pedagogy, finance and business, as well as in other subjects, such as law, engineering, IT, and health-related courses through hybrid model, online, and on-campus. In addition, it operates 10 campuses that offers traditional on campus undergraduate courses, including business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, law, and health-related courses. Vitru Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in FlorianÃ³polis, Brazil.

