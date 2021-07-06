Reviewing Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) & Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) and Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Global Blue Group and Park City Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Park City Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.3% of Global Blue Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of Park City Group shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of Park City Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park City Group has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Blue Group and Park City Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blue Group $52.21 million 33.89 -$493.03 million N/A N/A Park City Group $20.04 million 5.30 $1.59 million N/A N/A

Park City Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Global Blue Group.

Profitability

This table compares Global Blue Group and Park City Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blue Group N/A N/A N/A Park City Group 15.46% 5.85% 4.68%

Summary

Park City Group beats Global Blue Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, at the point of sale when shopping outside of their home country. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for point of sale, e-commerce dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Wangen-BrÃ¼ttisellen, Switzerland.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc., a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers. It also provides ScoreTracker, Vendor Managed Inventory, Store Level Ordering and Replenishment, Enterprise Supply Chain Planning, Fresh Market Manager, and ActionManager supply chain solutions to manage inventory, product mix, and labor. In addition, the company offers business-consulting services to suppliers and retailers in the grocery, convenience store, and specialty retail industries, as well as professional consulting services. It primarily serves multi-store retail chains, wholesalers and distributors, and their suppliers. The company is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.